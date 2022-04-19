Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

During the bombardment of Azovstal in Mariupol, Russian invaders used a three-tonne bomb for the first time, MP, member of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky (Servant of the People faction) has said.

"According to the information of the Intelligence Agency, yesterday for the first time such a super-powerful bomb was actually used in order to maximally destroy the premises and communications of Azovstal," Venislavsky said on the air of the national telethon, answering a question about the use of three-tonne bombs by Russian aviation.

MP Serhiy Taruta (Batkivshchyna faction) also reported on the use of super-powerful air bombs by Russian invaders in Mariupol.

"Russian fascists dropped a powerful bomb on a hospital in Azovstal area. According to my information, there are about 300 people under the rubble there, including children. In the surviving part of the hospital, the defenders were wounded and Mariupol residents with children were hiding," Taruta said on Facebook on Tuesday.