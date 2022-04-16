From start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 341 wounded children treated in health facilities, five of them died – Denisova

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some 341 wounded children have been treated in health facilities, of which 150 have already been discharged, and five children died.

"As of April 16, according to the information of the Ministry of Health, as a result of the Russian armed aggression, some 341 children were treated in health facilities. Of these, 174 continue treatment, 150 have been discharged, five children died," she said on her Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

Denisova said that 93% of the hospitalized children received mine-explosive or gunshot wounds.

"Children from 7 to 14 years old are the most vulnerable group. Some 179 children of this age category were wounded. In 3% of children (12 persons) who underwent treatment, the result is amputation of limbs," Denisova said.

According to her, the number of victims is far from final, since its objective determination is impossible due to hostilities.

"Russia's military aggression daily leads to a violation of the right to life and health of a child, guaranteed by Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of Russia's violations of the rights of the child in Ukraine… I call on international partners to close the sky over Ukraine and provide weapons to fight the aggressor country of Russia," Denisova said.