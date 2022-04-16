Facts

20:46 16.04.2022

From start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 341 wounded children treated in health facilities, five of them died – Denisova

2 min read
From start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 341 wounded children treated in health facilities, five of them died – Denisova

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some 341 wounded children have been treated in health facilities, of which 150 have already been discharged, and five children died.

"As of April 16, according to the information of the Ministry of Health, as a result of the Russian armed aggression, some 341 children were treated in health facilities. Of these, 174 continue treatment, 150 have been discharged, five children died," she said on her Telegram channel on Saturday evening.

Denisova said that 93% of the hospitalized children received mine-explosive or gunshot wounds.

"Children from 7 to 14 years old are the most vulnerable group. Some 179 children of this age category were wounded. In 3% of children (12 persons) who underwent treatment, the result is amputation of limbs," Denisova said.

According to her, the number of victims is far from final, since its objective determination is impossible due to hostilities.

"Russia's military aggression daily leads to a violation of the right to life and health of a child, guaranteed by Article 6 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. I appeal to the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations during Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of Russia's violations of the rights of the child in Ukraine… I call on international partners to close the sky over Ukraine and provide weapons to fight the aggressor country of Russia," Denisova said.

Tags: #human_rights #children
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:23 15.04.2022
Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

19:26 11.04.2022
Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

Ukraine, Lithuania agree to cooperate to support Ukrainian children forced to leave country

11:57 10.04.2022
From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

09:30 09.04.2022
Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

16:31 08.04.2022
New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

New UK sanctions target daughters of Putin, Lavrov

09:56 08.04.2022
Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 169 children die, 306 injured – PGO

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 169 children die, 306 injured – PGO

09:31 06.04.2022
Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

Some 167 children killed, 279 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – PGO

09:09 05.04.2022
Some 165 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia

Some 165 children killed in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia

09:44 02.04.2022
Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

Some 158 children killed, than more 254 wounded since Russian invasion of Ukraine – PGO

10:23 31.03.2022
Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia 148 children died, 232 children injured – ombudsman

Since start of full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia 148 children died, 232 children injured – ombudsman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

Court remands Medvedchuk in custody

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

LATEST

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

Klitschko: 'Severe consequences' promised by world leaders for Russia's actions in Ukraine should already be imposed

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

Poroshenko calls on USA to increase military aid to Ukraine, finally approve Lend-Lease program

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Court remands Medvedchuk in custody

Russian invaders disrupt evacuation from Lysychansk – Haidai

USA, UK, Italy, Turkey show readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security – Zelensky

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD