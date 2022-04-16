Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

In Zaporizhia region, Russian invaders fired at residential areas of the towns of Polohy and Huliaipole. A 12-year-old child was wounded, according to Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration.

According to the information of the regional authorities of Zaporizhia, last night the Russian occupation troops fired on the city of Polohy.

Mayor of the town of Polohy Artur Krupsky said that as a result of the shelling of the houses of civilians, a 12-year-old child was among the victims. He was hospitalized and operated on.

Last night, Russian occupiers for five hours fired on the town of Huliaipole from various weapons, including "Hailstones" and phosphorus ammunition.

In addition, military operations were carried out near the city of Orikhiv. Losses among the civilian population, as well as the scale of destruction are being specified.