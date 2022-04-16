Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

A peace treaty with Russia could consist of two separate documents, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"A peace treaty with Russia may consist of two documents. One of them should deal with security guarantees for Ukraine, the other directly with its relations with Russia," he said in an interview with Ukrainian online media on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian Truth publication.

"I think it could be two different documents. Security guarantees from those who are ready for these security guarantees. And a separate document with Russia," Zelensky said.

"Moscow would like to have one treaty that would contain the solution of all issues. However, everyone does not quite see themselves at the table with Russia. For them, security guarantees for Ukraine are one issue, while agreements with Russia are another issue. Russia wants everything to be in one document, but people say: sorry, they saw what happened in Bucha, circumstances are changing," the president said.