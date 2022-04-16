Facts

17:20 16.04.2022

Occupants send computer viruses allegedly on behalf of SBU

The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection warns of a new cyber attack using references to the SBU.

"The enemy does not abandon attempts to arrange cyberattacks in Ukraine. And although they are usually unsuccessful, each of us should be attentive to information security. Yes, this time the occupiers are sending out computer viruses, allegedly on behalf of the SBU," the State Special Communications Service said.

The main targets of the enemy are, first of all, civil servants, through whose phones, according to the occupiers, confidential information can be collected.

"Cybercriminals use popular instant messengers for correspondence, in messages they ask to download a file with seemingly instructions for actions for a period of wartime. Although in fact it is a computer virus," the agency said.

The agency urges Ukrainians to be attentive to any messages of this type, since the SBU does not send any such messages.

Tags: #cyber #occupants
