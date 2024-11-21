Facts

13:51 21.11.2024

Cyber ​​specialists hack websites of 19 Russian companies in temporarily occupied territories – Centre for Strategic Communication

Cyber ​​specialists from Ukraine hacked the websites of 19 Russian companies in the temporarily occupied territories, the obtained valuable information was transferred to the Defense Forces, the Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Ukrainian cyber specialists published congratulations on the 11th anniversary of the Revolution of Dignity on the Russian websites of enterprises operating in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and supporting aggression… Information that may be valuable was transferred to partners from the Defense Forces," the Telegram channel said on Thursday.

Some 19 Russian companies in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk regions were affected.

"Instead of the front pages, the websites posted an image of a broken chain. This was a reminder of freedom - the value for which Ukrainians went to Maidan on November 21, 2013. And the Russians were shown that their systems are vulnerable," the report notes.

