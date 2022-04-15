Ukrainian prosecutor general confident Medvedchuk's Ukrainian citizenship isn't obstacle to his swap

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has expressed confidence that the Ukrainian citizenship of detained parliamentarian Viktor Medvedchuk suspected of high treason will not be an obstacle to his swap for Ukrainian prisoners of war if all parties agree to it.

"I believe if a Ukrainian citizen agrees to such swap, such swap is possible," the prosecutor general said on TV on Friday.

Moreover, a court sentence in Medvedchuk's case is not necessary for the swap, she said.