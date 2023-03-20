Danilov: Medvedchuk is Putin's age–related injury

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov called former MP of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk an age-related injury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is [Medvedchuk] Putin's age-related injury. This is a completely unaffordable story. His time expired on February 24. And all that remains of the Opposition Platform – For Life party is no longer a working design," Danilov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax–Ukraine.

Speaking about former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, Serhiy Arbuzov, as well as about head of the Presidential Administration under Yanukovych, Andriy Kliuyev, Danilov noted: "A card that has been played won’t appear on the board."