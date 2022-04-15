Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

The Ukrainian army has received RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems from the Czech Republic. They were developed in Czechoslovakia in the 1970s on the basis of the Tatra T813 military truck and unified with the Soviet BM-21 Grad system, the Ukrautoprom Association said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The chassis has a V-shaped twelve-cylinder diesel engine Tatra T-930-3 with a power of 270 hp. The chassis have 8 × 8 wheels. The wheels of the two front axles are steerable. The relatively large length of the chassis made it possible to place the original hydraulic device for reloading the launcher in the middle part... All 40 launch tubes located on the platform are sent into the trigger simultaneously," the association said.

Interfax-Ukraine does not have confirmation of this information from military and other official sources.