Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the shooting at the Charles University building in the center of Prague, and wished recovery to the victims.

“Shocking reports of tragic events in Prague. Innocent people were killed and injured. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims. I wish those injured a speedy recovery,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

It is reported that more than 15 people were killed in a shooting at a university in the center of the Czech capital, and 24 more people were injured.