Artillery ammo procured on Czech initiative already arriving in Ukraine – Czech FM

The first batches of artillery ammunition procured on the Czech initiative will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"The first batches of ammunition are arriving to Ukraine these days. Therefore, this year we will be able to purchase and continuously supply a significant amount of ammunition," he said.

The minister also noted that 20 countries have already joined the ammunition initiative, five of which – Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada – have donated funds to conclude relevant contracts.

"We need to move from promises and compassion to an agreement that will be signed and financed, which today is a certain challenge that you probably have in mind. So, I hope that we will move towards this. We know that Ukraine needs a lot of large-caliber ammunition, and we have a great opportunity. Therefore, we hope that we will conclude more such agreements," Lipavský said.