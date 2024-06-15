Facts

12:21 15.06.2024

Artillery ammo procured on Czech initiative already arriving in Ukraine – Czech FM

1 min read

The first batches of artillery ammunition procured on the Czech initiative will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"The first batches of ammunition are arriving to Ukraine these days. Therefore, this year we will be able to purchase and continuously supply a significant amount of ammunition," he said.

The minister also noted that 20 countries have already joined the ammunition initiative, five of which – Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal and Canada – have donated funds to conclude relevant contracts.

"We need to move from promises and compassion to an agreement that will be signed and financed, which today is a certain challenge that you probably have in mind. So, I hope that we will move towards this. We know that Ukraine needs a lot of large-caliber ammunition, and we have a great opportunity. Therefore, we hope that we will conclude more such agreements," Lipavský said.

Tags: #czech #artillery

MORE ABOUT

19:15 03.06.2024
Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

Four foreigners, who attacked Ukrainian volunteers, detained in Prague

17:05 02.04.2024
Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

Ukrainian defense forces destroy 976 enemy artillery systems in March

16:07 07.02.2024
Kuleba names three urgent steps expected by Ukraine from EU to increase artillery shells supply to front

Kuleba names three urgent steps expected by Ukraine from EU to increase artillery shells supply to front

15:19 25.12.2023
New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

20:45 21.12.2023
No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

20:38 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

09:31 08.11.2023
Occupiers fire at Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, civilian killed – prosecutor's office

Occupiers fire at Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, civilian killed – prosecutor's office

14:09 03.11.2023
Zelenskyy visits one of training centers for missile, artillery units

Zelenskyy visits one of training centers for missile, artillery units

15:04 26.10.2023
Lithuanian FM calls on EU to speed up supply of rounds to Ukraine: We deliver only 300,000

Lithuanian FM calls on EU to speed up supply of rounds to Ukraine: We deliver only 300,000

18:46 11.10.2023
Norway, Sweden and Denmark announce joint initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark announce joint initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED

EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

G7 countries to allocate $50 bln in additional funding to Ukraine from income from Russia's frozen assets without prejudice to other contributions – communiqué

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

LATEST

Document on EU accession talks with Ukraine includes Hungary's conditions on national minorities' rights – Szijjártó

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED

Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month to intimidate people – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal comments on G7 decision to seize Russian assets, payment of compensations for damage caused to Ukraine

Austin: Putin is in no position to make demands of Ukraine for peace

EU ambassadors agree in principle on negotiating frameworks for Ukraine's accession to EU, first intergovernmental conferences due on June 25 – Belgian presidency

G7 calls on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – communiqué

Since midnight, 71 clashes noticed at front, 36 killed in Kurakhiv direction, 60 occupiers wounded – AFU General Staff

Content of Putin's 'peace proposals' is extremely offensive to intl law – Podoliak

AD
AD
AD
AD