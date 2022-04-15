Facts

13:56 15.04.2022

Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

1 min read
Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

Russian occupying troops have begun the process of exhuming bodies that were previously buried in the courtyards of residential buildings, according to the Telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council on Friday morning.

"The occupiers forbid the burial of people killed by them. Each courtyard has its own guard, who does not allow Mariupol residents to bury their dead relatives or friends. Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be sent is unknown," the message says.

According to the City Council, Ukrainian intelligence has recorded 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol.

"It can be assumed that Russian occupation troops try by all means to cover up the traces of their war crimes in our city. But they will not succeed, the whole world is already recording the numerous crimes of the Russian army in Mariupol," the message said.

Tags: #mariupol #crematoriums
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:45 12.04.2022
Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

20:08 12.04.2022
Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

19:31 12.04.2022
Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

13:54 12.04.2022
Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

Australia checking info on possible use of chemical weapons by Russian army in Mariupol – Foreign Minister

12:32 12.04.2022
Persons injured as result of unknown substance spraying by Russian invaders in Mariupol in satisfactory condition - Azov

Persons injured as result of unknown substance spraying by Russian invaders in Mariupol in satisfactory condition - Azov

12:22 12.04.2022
Some 33,000 residents of Mariupol forcibly deported to Russia, ORDO

Some 33,000 residents of Mariupol forcibly deported to Russia, ORDO

09:22 12.04.2022
We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

We could deblock Mariupol if we get enough weapons - Zelensky

16:15 09.04.2022
We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

13:28 07.04.2022
Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

LATEST

No signs that Russia can use nuclear weapons against Ukraine now –

Ukrainian army receives Czech MLRS – Ukrautoprom

Psaki does not confirm trip of US President Biden to Kyiv

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Shelling of evacuation buses in Kharkiv region kills seven people, 27 injured – PGO

UNDP launches new project to strengthen crisis response, coordination of Ukrainian govt activities

North Macedonia declares another 6 Russian diplomats persona non grata

Evacuation buses near Borova in Kharkiv region come under fire, up to 10 people killed, up to 30 wounded

Missile shot down in Kherson region, shrapnel killed two, wounded three civilians who ‘came out to watch’

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD