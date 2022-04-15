Occupants forbid residents of Mariupol to bury dead relatives, 13 mobile crematoriums operate in city

Russian occupying troops have begun the process of exhuming bodies that were previously buried in the courtyards of residential buildings, according to the Telegram channel of the Mariupol City Council on Friday morning.

"The occupiers forbid the burial of people killed by them. Each courtyard has its own guard, who does not allow Mariupol residents to bury their dead relatives or friends. Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be sent is unknown," the message says.

According to the City Council, Ukrainian intelligence has recorded 13 mobile crematoria in Mariupol.

"It can be assumed that Russian occupation troops try by all means to cover up the traces of their war crimes in our city. But they will not succeed, the whole world is already recording the numerous crimes of the Russian army in Mariupol," the message said.