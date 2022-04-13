Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Ammunition, burnt military equipment abandoned at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) by Russian invaders confirm their escape from the territory of Ukraine. Items taken out of the exclusion zone, like the robbers themselves, are mobile sources of radiation, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"Burnt enemy equipment, abandoned ammunition and belongings of the invaders at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant – all this indicates that they did not make any 'kind gesture' and did not leave Kyiv region on their own free will, as their owners in the Kremlin are now saying. They just fled," Monastyrsky wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that the Russian military, retreating, "dragged everything from the nuclear power plant – from dishes to spare parts and instruments, therefore they themselves, and the loot they taken at the plant, and their equipment are essentially mobile sources of radiation that infect everyone around them with radiation."

"According to experts' calculations, those who dug trenches there have only a year left to live," he said.

Monastyrsky said at present, the Chornobyl NPP is guarded by the National Guard of Ukraine, adding that the National Police is documenting crimes committed by the Russian occupiers while the State Emergency Service workers and bomb experts are clearing the site.