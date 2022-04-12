Occupants resume work of schools in Volnovakha in Russian under Russia's program – ombudsman

Russian occupiers have resumed the educational process in the city of Volnovakha, Donetsk region, which they have occupied, despite the proximity of the war zone, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has said.

"During the monitoring of social networks, it became known that from April 11, 2022, school No. 5 started operating in the city of Volnovakha, Donetsk region. There were 823 students and 45 teachers at the school. The occupation authorities announced that students would study in Russian and according to the curriculum of Russia," Denisova said in Telegram on Tuesday.

The ombudswoman said that involving children in training near the zone of active hostilities poses a direct threat to their life and safety and is a direct violation of Article 38 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.