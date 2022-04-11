In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

In Chernihiv region, work has begun on restoration of medical institutions that were damaged during the bombing while the region was occupied by the aggressor, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported on its website on Monday.

"For a month, the Russian aggressors mercilessly fired shells at medical facilities. Their bombs hit the Chernihiv city support hospital, the Physio-Pulmonological and Cardiology Centers. However, despite the fact that medical facilities were subject to significant damage, doctors continued to operate on the victims and fought for the life of every Ukrainian," Minister of Health Viktor Liashko said during a working visit to hospitals in Chernihiv.

According to Liashko, work has begun on restoration of medical facilities and medical humanitarian aid is being actively delivered to the region.