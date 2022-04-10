Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

The Air Force servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian SU-34 fighter-bomber that was trying to attack Mykolaiv on Sunday, the South task force reports.

"An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force Command shot down a Russian SU-34 fighter-bomber that was trying to attack Mykolaiv," the report said on Sunday.

It clarifies that the invaders are trying to improve their position in Mykolaiv direction, but the Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy, pushing it out of their positions and destroying enemy resources.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officers in the area of ​​responsibility of the East task force discovered another warehouse with ammunition of Russian fascists. The gunners successfully inflicted a fire defeat on the range in Novomayorske in Donetsk region.