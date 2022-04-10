Facts

15:05 10.04.2022

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

1 min read

The Air Force servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian SU-34 fighter-bomber that was trying to attack Mykolaiv on Sunday, the South task force reports.

"An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force Command shot down a Russian SU-34 fighter-bomber that was trying to attack Mykolaiv," the report said on Sunday.

It clarifies that the invaders are trying to improve their position in Mykolaiv direction, but the Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy, pushing it out of their positions and destroying enemy resources.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence officers in the area of ​​responsibility of the East task force discovered another warehouse with ammunition of Russian fascists. The gunners successfully inflicted a fire defeat on the range in Novomayorske in Donetsk region.

Tags: #military #aircraft
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 09.04.2022
President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

16:15 09.04.2022
We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

We see accumulation of Russian forces in Ukraine’s east and south

18:15 07.04.2022
Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

Stoltenberg: Allies ready to provide Ukraine with more military support, understand urgency

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

15:29 06.04.2022
Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

Rada proposes to admit foreigners to military service in intelligence agencies during martial law in Ukraine

15:14 04.04.2022
Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

Ukrainian military tortured in captivity – Ombudsperson

17:34 31.03.2022
Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

Australia to provide Ukraine with additional AUD 25 mln military aid

19:29 29.03.2022
Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

Russian military intelligence draws Ukrainian children into war – SBU

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

09:54 28.03.2022
Ukrainian military refuses to leave Mariupol, they cannot leave wounded and dead – Zelensky

Ukrainian military refuses to leave Mariupol, they cannot leave wounded and dead – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Kuleba: If talks with Russia help prevent bloodshed, as in Bucha, or attack, as in Kramatorsk, this opportunity should be seized

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Russian invaders again attack airport in Dnipro, it fully destroyed

EU summit on June 25-26 to make decisions on next steps on Ukraine's path to EU – Zhovkva

Slovakia negotiating with Ukraine on supply of Zuzana howitzers to Kyiv – media

Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

Death of 1,222 civilians confirmed in Kyiv region – Venediktova

Russia seeks to fill countries-guarantors of Ukraine's security with its supporters, insisting on Belarus inclusion - Podoliak

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD