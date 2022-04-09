Some 176 children die in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began - PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 176 children were killed and more than 324 were injured, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reports.

"More than 500 children suffered in Ukraine due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Among them, 176 children were killed and more than 324 were injured. These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the Facebook post said.

Children suffered the most, according to the data received, in Donetsk region - 102, Kyiv - 91, Kharkiv - 76, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, the capital - 16, Sumy - 16 , Zhytomyr region - 15.

In particular, as a result of the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region by Tochka-U by Russian troops, on the territory of which more than 4,000 people were waiting for evacuation, five children were killed and 16 were injured.

"The missile that bombed the station had the inscription 'For Children" on it" the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Also, near Hostomel in Kyiv region, a shot car was found, in which a family with a child a little over a year old, died.

Tortured and burned bodies of three people, one of whom is a child, were found in Izium district of Kharkiv region.

A total of 928 educational institutions were damaged, 84 of them were completely destroyed.