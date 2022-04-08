Facts

19:20 08.04.2022

War crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated, prosecuted – Borrell

The war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and elsewhere must be investigated and prosecuted, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

"We bear witness to harrowing images in Bucha today with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal Destruction, atrocities committed by Russia & the unspeakable price paid by innocent Ukrainian people. The war crimes Russia committed in Bucha & elsewhere must be investigated+prosecuted," Borrell said on Twitter on Friday.

He added that the EU Civilian Advisory Mission to Ukraine will support the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in providing training and equipment to support investigation and collection of evidence.

Borrell also revealed that he is launching a project worth EUR 7.5 million to support data collection of missing persons.

