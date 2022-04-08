UK to provide Ukraine with further GBP 100 mln military aid – Johnson

The UK will send Ukraine military equipment worth GBP 100 million, including Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"Today I can announce the UK will send a further £100m of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine's armed forces, including more Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, which fly at three times the speed of sound, another 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target," Johnson said during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The statements of the British Prime Minister are quoted by The Guardian.

Johnson also noted Germany's attempts to reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

"This is not easy for any of us and I applaud the seismic decisions taken by Olaf’s government to move Germany away from Russian hydrocarbons. We cannot transform our respective energy systems overnight but we also know that (Vladimir) Putin's war will not end overnight," Johnson said.

Scholz himself said that Germany is actively working to get independent from the import of oil and "we think we will be able to make it this year."

Also, the German Chancellor once again called on Russia to "finally agree a ceasefire and withdraw its troops" from Ukraine.

"This war needs to stop immediately," he said.