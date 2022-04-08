Australia hands over 20 Bushmasters worth $38 mln to Ukraine - ambassador

Australia is transferring 20 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers worth AUD 50 million ($ 38 million), Ukrainian Ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko said.

"At the invitation of Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton and in the presence of Major General Scott Winter, the chief of the Army, I witnessed the transfer of equipment to Ukraine. Australia is transferring 20 Bushmasters worth AUD 50 million. A historic moment," he wrote on his page on Facebook.

The ambassador also drew attention to the fact that, according to Australian national security specialists, this was the fastest decision on the allocation of military assistance in the history of the country.

"On March 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the parliament with a speech and asked for Bushmaster armored personnel carriers. The next morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed his readiness to provide them. According to Ukrainian time, everything happened in one day. In the morning he asked, and by the end of the day there was an agreement," the official specified.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk