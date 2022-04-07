Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the Cypriot parliament, thanked the Cypriot authorities for the decision to prevent Russian warships from entering the ports.

"The people of Cyprus! I am grateful to you for the integrity with which you, together with the entire European Union, reacted to a full-scale Russian invasion. You made a strong decision to prevent Russian warships from entering your ports. This really enhances security throughout our region," he said.

The head of state also thanked the Cypriots for providing financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, for the resolution adopted by the Cypriot parliament in support of Ukraine.

