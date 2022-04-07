Facts

18:43 07.04.2022

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

1 min read
Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing the Cypriot parliament, thanked the Cypriot authorities for the decision to prevent Russian warships from entering the ports.

"The people of Cyprus! I am grateful to you for the integrity with which you, together with the entire European Union, reacted to a full-scale Russian invasion. You made a strong decision to prevent Russian warships from entering your ports. This really enhances security throughout our region," he said.

The head of state also thanked the Cypriots for providing financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, for the resolution adopted by the Cypriot parliament in support of Ukraine.

 

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Tags: #russian #cyprus #ban #ships #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 07.04.2022
Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

Greece can help implement humanitarian mission to save inhabitants of Mariupol – Zelensky in address to Greek parliamentarians

11:34 07.04.2022
Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

Ukraine, its partners need to work to ensure that sanctions against Russia sufficiently destructive – Yermak

12:20 06.04.2022
After what the world saw in Bucha sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with gravity of its war crimes – Zelensky

After what the world saw in Bucha sanctions against Russia must be commensurate with gravity of its war crimes – Zelensky

18:46 05.04.2022
Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

18:41 05.04.2022
UN as key peace institution cannot work effectively – Zelensky at meeting of Security Council

UN as key peace institution cannot work effectively – Zelensky at meeting of Security Council

12:38 05.04.2022
Zelensky hoping for evacuation of wounded, dead defenders from Mariupol

Zelensky hoping for evacuation of wounded, dead defenders from Mariupol

11:46 05.04.2022
Zelensky: Hungarian PM must choose between Russia, rest of world

Zelensky: Hungarian PM must choose between Russia, rest of world

11:31 05.04.2022
Ukraine has no ready list of countries-guarantors of security - Zelensky

Ukraine has no ready list of countries-guarantors of security - Zelensky

18:54 04.04.2022
Zelensky has plan for Ukraine's economic revival already on table – Yermak

Zelensky has plan for Ukraine's economic revival already on table – Yermak

16:53 04.04.2022
Zelensky about Bucha: This is war crime, it to be recognized by world as genocide

Zelensky about Bucha: This is war crime, it to be recognized by world as genocide

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

LATEST

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

Latvian diplomats resume work in Kyiv

Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD