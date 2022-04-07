Facts

17:31 07.04.2022

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

2 min read
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

In a resolution adopted on Thursday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the European parliamentarians demanded additional sanctions against Russia in response to the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine, in particular, including a complete embargo on gas imported from Russia.

The resolution, adopted by 513 votes in favor, 22 against, with 19 abstentions, contains a demand "to introduce total embargo on Russian imports of oil, coal, nuclear fuel and gas."

The document notes that such a decision should be accompanied by an action plan aimed at guaranteeing the security of the EU energy supply, as well as a strategy to lift sanctions if Russia takes steps "to restore the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and completely withdraws its troops from the territory of Ukraine."

The resolution also calls for Russia to be excluded from the G20, the WTO, UNESCO and a number of other international organizations.

The European Parliament proposed to add to the sanctions the disconnection of all Russian banks from the SWIFT system; a ban on entry into the territorial waters and ports of the EU countries of all ships related to Russia; prohibition of road transport with Russia and Belarus.

The MEPs propose to arrest "all assets belonging to Russian officials or oligarchs associated with the Putin regime, their proxies and straw people, as well as assets in Belarus associated with the Lukashenka regime."

The resolution requires that the sanctions against Belarus be consistent with those imposed against Russia in order to eliminate loopholes that allow the Russian side to use Minsk's help to circumvent the sanctions.

Tags: #oil #gas #nuclear #coal #fuel #european_parliament #embargo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 07.04.2022
European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

12:53 06.04.2022
Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

Fossil fuel embargo, de-SWIFTing of all Russian banks needed to stop Putin – Kuleba

11:00 06.04.2022
EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

EU to take action on gas and oil supplies from Russia – Michel

17:35 05.04.2022
Ukraine to continue seeking for imposing oil embargo on Russia – Yermak

Ukraine to continue seeking for imposing oil embargo on Russia – Yermak

19:17 04.04.2022
Encircled Kherson runs out of medicines, food and fuel

Encircled Kherson runs out of medicines, food and fuel

15:23 04.04.2022
Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

15:10 02.04.2022
Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

19:12 31.03.2022
Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

18:56 31.03.2022
Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Scholz: Germany will keep paying Russia for gas in euros, as per contracts

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Zelensky grateful to Cyprus for decision on ban for Russian ships to enter ports

European Parliament President calls for sanctioning all members of Putin's United Russia party

European Parliament President Metsola: Time frame for consideration of Ukraine's application for EU membership may be significantly shorter than in usual case

LATEST

Poland demands creation of intl commission to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine – PM

US Senate unanimously supports ban on energy imports from Russia

Head of Turkish diplomacy confirms Ankara's readiness to provide further support to Ukraine – Kuleba

Blinken believes Europe committed to abandoning Russian energy sources

Latvian diplomats resume work in Kyiv

Russia's membership in UN Human Rights Council suspended - Kuleba

Russia continues to regroup troops to attempt offensive in eastern Ukraine

Interior Minister: there will be thousands of missing Ukrainians

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,611 civilians, 2,227 injured - UN

Three evacuation trains blocked due to shelling in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD