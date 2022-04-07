Facts

16:33 07.04.2022

For two days, 16 sabotage, reconnaissance groups identified in Kyiv – AFU Ground Forces

1 min read

Over the past two days, some 16 sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been identified in Kyiv, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Hruzevych has said.

"For two days in Kyiv itself, some 16 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were caught by joint actions. We thought it was quiet, but there is an enemy here. Only yesterday we carried out a sweep of one area, caught one group: squeezing sensors on which missiles are aimed. That is, neglect air safety rules are not worth it," Hruzevych said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center on Thursday.

According to him, recruited Ukrainians come across in these groups, mainly from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. They are currently under investigation.

Hruzevych said it is for the purpose of further detection of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kyiv that roadblocks will remain on the roads, the access control, in general, will remain the same.

Tags: #kyiv #sabotage
