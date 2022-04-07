Facts

16:11 07.04.2022

Podoliak: If Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce degree of enmity

Russian propagandists are responsible for the atrocities in Ukraine, they have been raising hatred for Ukraine in the media for years, if Moscow seeks to demonstrate readiness for dialogue, it must reduce the degree of hostility, the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the Russian Federation, Mykhailo Podoliak, said.

"Russian propagandists are no less responsible for the atrocities in Ukraine than the military. They have been raising hatred for Ukraine in the media for years. Now the Russian audience wants someone else's blood and does not accept excuses. If Moscow wants to demonstrate its readiness for dialogue, it must reduce the degree of hostility," Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

