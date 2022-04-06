Klitschko calls on Kyiv residents not to rush to return to capital: There is still likely threat of shelling of city

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged the residents of Kyiv, who left the capital for other cities, not to rush to return home, as there is still a possibility of shelling of the city by Russian occupiers.

"The people of Kyiv who traveled to other cities continue to return to the capital. Those who have not gone home yet, I appeal: please wait a bit. There is still a likely threat of shelling of the city," Klitschko said in Telegram on Wednesday.

At the same time, the mayor urged residents of the capital who remained in the city to be careful, not to neglect alarms, to observe the rules of the curfew, which is introduced in Kyiv every night from 21:00 to 06:00.

"Since there are many checkpoints and blocks on the roads in the city, I urge drivers to be careful and follow the rules of the road. Since there are much more cars in the city, and obstacles on the road complicate traffic," Klitschko said.

He also expressed hope that the enemy had given up trying to seize the heart of Ukraine – Kyiv. "But we must be ready for other scenarios. Therefore, we continue to defend the capital, to work and to help those who need support," the mayor said.