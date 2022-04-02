Facts

18:02 02.04.2022

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

Russian forces again destroyed in Chornobayivka, column from Kursk region broken in north – Arestovych

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed one of the enemy columns that entered the occupied territory of Ukraine from Kursk region of Russia last night, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

According to him, in response to the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, "the enemy is trying to bring a certain number of his troops here from Kursk region" in order to "keep his troops from being defeated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine somehow."

"These troops do not pose a direct threat to either the city of Sumy, or the city of Chernihiv, or the city of Kyiv, or other cities in these three regions. This is just a barrier and an attempt to strengthen our troops so that we do not completely destroy them when they go towards the border. But one of these columns, which entered here at night, was dealt a very powerful blow tonight," Arestovych said at a briefing on Saturday, comparing this rout with what had previously happened in Chornobayivka village of Kherson region.

At the same time, he said that over the past day in Chornobayivka, Russian groups were defeated two more times. "Chornobayivka, which, by the way, also happened for the 13th and 14th times, a battalion and a battery of self-propelled guns of the Russian armed forces were destroyed," the adviser to the head of the President's Office said.

According to Arestovych, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their tactical offensive in Kherson region.

In the east of Ukraine, the invaders continue to try to encircle the grouping of the Ukrainian army from Izium to the south and from Volnovakha to the north, but, according to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, the front is holding.

"At the same time, we must get rid of illusions, there are still heavy battles ahead for the south, for Mariupol, for the east of Ukraine, but after these battles, I do not think that Russia will have at least some reserves for active offensive operations... I believe in the Armed Forces, I believe in victory, I believe in our people, I think that we will recapture Mariupol, and the east of Ukraine, and the south. But we are watching closely, it will not be easy there," Arestovych said.

