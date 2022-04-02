Enemy troops capture mayor of Tavriysk

The Russian military captured mayor of Tavriysk (Kherson region) Mykola Rizak on April 1, Tavriysk Town Council reported.

"The mayor of Tavriysk was captured by the Russians. Since the evening of the first of April, there is no information about the location of the mayor of Tavriysk, Mykola Rizak. He was detained by the Russian military," a message posted on Tavriyska territorial community group on Facebook reads.

It is noted that the purpose and requirements of the representatives of the occupation forces to the mayor of the town have not yet been reliably established.

"We hope that everything is fine with Mykola Ivanovych and he will be able to continue performing his official duties as soon as possible as the mayor, who is personally responsible for the vital activity of the 18,000 community," the message says.