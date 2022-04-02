Facts

12:14 02.04.2022

Enemy troops capture mayor of Tavriysk

1 min read
Enemy troops capture mayor of Tavriysk

The Russian military captured mayor of Tavriysk (Kherson region) Mykola Rizak on April 1, Tavriysk Town Council reported.

"The mayor of Tavriysk was captured by the Russians. Since the evening of the first of April, there is no information about the location of the mayor of Tavriysk, Mykola Rizak. He was detained by the Russian military," a message posted on Tavriyska territorial community group on Facebook reads.

It is noted that the purpose and requirements of the representatives of the occupation forces to the mayor of the town have not yet been reliably established.

"We hope that everything is fine with Mykola Ivanovych and he will be able to continue performing his official duties as soon as possible as the mayor, who is personally responsible for the vital activity of the 18,000 community," the message says.

Tags: #troops #capture
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:03 01.04.2022
Russian troops take agri equipment stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, Russia

Russian troops take agri equipment stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, Russia

09:05 31.03.2022
Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

Along with withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, their build-up in Donbas observed – Zelensky

11:49 28.03.2022
Russian troops changing strategy of military operations, to focus on shelling civilian infrastructure - official

Russian troops changing strategy of military operations, to focus on shelling civilian infrastructure - official

10:56 25.03.2022
Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

Russian troops fire at another depot in eastern Ukraine, no casualties - Ukrzaliznytsia head

17:55 24.03.2022
Some 67% of Belarusians against shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops from territory of Belarus - study by Chatham House

Some 67% of Belarusians against shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops from territory of Belarus - study by Chatham House

15:45 22.03.2022
Russian troops fire artillery at Brovary, shell hits territory of factory – prosecutor's office

Russian troops fire artillery at Brovary, shell hits territory of factory – prosecutor's office

09:05 20.03.2022
Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

20:21 13.03.2022
No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

09:26 13.03.2022
Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

Lithuania to be next country Putin wants to take over if he wins in Ukraine – Danilov

19:20 11.03.2022
Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

Russian troops in Ukraine did not achieve their main goals of capturing cities and territories – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

Photographer, documentary maker Maks Levin dies - Yermak

Invaders shell Luhansk region: One person wounded, seven people rescued, seven houses damaged overnight

LATEST

Ukrainian, Japanese FMs meet in Warsaw, discussing steps to apply additional sanctions against Russia

Some 35 killed as result of enemy missile hitting Mykolaiv Regional State Administration – Emergency Service

Ambassadors of G7 countries to help Ukraine receive humanitarian, economic support

Arestovych urges Ukrainians to return to work where possible

Rocket hits railroad in Dnirpopetrovsk region

Either direct embargo on all energy resources or closure of ports for Russia to help bring down Russian economy, stop killing of Ukrainians

Zelensky holds talks with President of Latvia, thanks for significant support

Turkey ready to help in evacuation from Mariupol by sea - media

Enemy projectile damages gas pipeline to two villages in Derhachivsky district of Kharkiv region - city council

As result of series of explosions in ZNPP satellite town Energodar, four people injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD