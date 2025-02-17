Starmer: I am ready to put British troops in Ukraine to enforce peace deal

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/KeirStarmerLabour/

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he is ready to deploy British troops in Ukraine to ensure the implementation of any peace agreements, The Telegraph reports.

“The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military – where the UK has already committed GBP 3 billion a year until at least 2030. But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary,” he noted in the publication’s column.

According to the British PM, “any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country.”

Starmer is convinced that the end of this war cannot merely become a temporary pause before Putin attacks again.

According to him, Britain could play a “unique role” as a bridge between Europe and the US in the Ukraine peace process.

In his column on Telegraph he said: “These crucial days ahead will determine the future security of our continent. As I will say in Paris, peace comes through strength. But the reverse is also true. Weakness leads to war.”

“This is the moment for us all to step up – and the UK will do so, because it is the right thing to do for the values and freedoms we hold dear, and because it is fundamental to our own national security,” the British official concluded.

The publication notes that it is unclear exactly what the European-led peacekeeping forces in Ukraine will look like. However, one of the proposals that will be discussed is for European soldiers to be deployed away from the front line, which will be established in the peace agreement.