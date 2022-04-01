Facts

20:40 01.04.2022

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers going to hold so-called 'referendum' in Tokmak on April 4 – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupiers intend to hold a so-called "referendum" in Tokmak, Zaporizhia region, on April 4, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to available information, Russian invaders are planning to hold a so-called 'referendum' in the city of Tokmak on April 4. In particular, the occupation administration has already notified the local population about this event," the General Staff said on its Facebook page.

Details about the so-called "referendum" is not reported.

According to update information as of 18:00, in Energodar, on the territory of the military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, Russian invaders continue to hold local residents who are suspected of organizing pro-Ukrainian actions and preparing sabotage against the invaders, interrogating them using psychological and physical pressure.

In Melitopol, the enemy continues to deploy artillery systems among residential areas and fires in the direction of Zaporizhia.

In addition, the occupiers do not abandon the idea of ​​introducing the educational process in the educational institutions of the city according to their standards and in Russian in April 2022. Teachers are promised financial rewards. Attempts continue to distribute the so-called "humanitarian aid" to local residents. At the same time, they appropriate Ukrainian humanitarian aid arriving from Zaporizhia.

In Stanytsia Luhanska, the Russian invaders are carrying out propaganda activities. In particular, employees of the occupation administration work with low-income families registered with social services and distribute so-called "humanitarian aid."

When leaving the city of Bucha, the Russian occupation troops carried out mining of civilian structures, infrastructure facilities and terrain within the boundaries of the settlement.

The withdrawal of individual units from the territory of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions continues, as well as the regrouping of enemy troops, presumably to create shock groups in Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other defense forces, give a worthy rebuff to the invader and carry out counterattacks in certain directions, freeing Ukrainian cities and villages.

Tags: #ukraine #referendum #afu #holding #tokmak
