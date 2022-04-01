Stefanchuk: We hope for strong support from European Parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk speaks in favor of more resolute actions of representatives of the European Parliament to curb Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"We look forward to the strong support of the European Parliament of Ukraine in our confrontation against Russian aggression," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the parliament's website, the meeting participants discussed the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine in the humanitarian and military sectors, as well as Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Metsola said that the European Parliament officials regard Russia's encroachment on Ukraine, on its freedom, on its territory, as an encroachment on the whole of Europe. She also said the European Parliament supports the rapid procedure for the admission of Ukraine as a candidate for the EU and promised assistance in restoring the economy of Ukraine after the war.

"We will help you rebuild your cities and your towns when this illegal, unprovoked and unnecessary war is over. We have already provided financial, military and humanitarian assistance. We will take care of your families who have been forced to flee until the day that they can safely return to their homes and rebuild their lives," Metsola said.

The President of the European Parliament also expressed admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people and the bravery of the Ukrainian army.

"I want to say that parliamentary democracy has received a second wind in Europe thanks to the feat of the Ukrainian people and the actions of the Ukrainian parliament... We stand with you side by side in this struggle," she said.

The meeting was also attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.