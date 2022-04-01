Facts

16:33 01.04.2022

After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

2 min read
After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

All technological equipment and all control and monitoring systems for radiation indicators of Chornobyl nuclear power plant are operating normally, Energoatom has reported with reference to Director of Chornobyl nuclear power plant Valeriy Seyda.

"We cannot yet estimate the total losses. The occupiers took with them five of the 15 containers with equipment for repairs and spare parts necessary for Chornobyl nuclear power plant. What exactly was there, we cannot yet say," Seyda, who was quoted by Energoatom in its Telegram channel on Friday, said.

According to him, both the Shelter facility and the storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel from Chornobyl nuclear power plant are operating normally.

"Now there is not a single Russian on the territory of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. All of them left the plant and its territory on March 31 before 20:00, taking with them the National Guardsmen who had been held captive since the capture of Chornobyl nuclear power plant," the director of the station plant said.

As reported, the plant was captured from the first day of the war on February 24, after which Ukraine lost data from the radiation monitoring systems, but said that the movement of military equipment in large quantities raised radiation dust. Also, the blackout of fuel storage facilities due to shelling and damage to power lines was a threat not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe.

Tags: #chornobyl_npp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:09 01.04.2022
Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

19:35 31.03.2022
Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

19:46 27.03.2022
Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

14:05 24.03.2022
Russian troops trying to storm satellite city of Chornobyl NPP Slavutych – Energoatom

Russian troops trying to storm satellite city of Chornobyl NPP Slavutych – Energoatom

13:18 24.03.2022
Russian troops creating 'fake news' at Chornobyl NPP to justify nuclear terror for IAEA – Energoatom

Russian troops creating 'fake news' at Chornobyl NPP to justify nuclear terror for IAEA – Energoatom

16:37 21.03.2022
Fires at Chornobyl NPP threaten further deterioration of radiation situation, impossible to extinguish them

Fires at Chornobyl NPP threaten further deterioration of radiation situation, impossible to extinguish them

18:49 20.03.2022
Partial staff rotation carried out at Chornobyl nuclear power plant

Partial staff rotation carried out at Chornobyl nuclear power plant

18:08 09.03.2022
Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Diesel generators at Chornobyl NPP to be able to ensure its operation for 48 hours – Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

12:50 09.03.2022
Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

LATEST

EU expects China to influence Russia to end war in Ukraine - von der Leyen following EU-China summit

As result of enemy missile attack on Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, some 29 people killed

MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

Nine 'green corridors' open in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions on Friday – Vereschuk

Zelensky, Macron discuss course of talk process with Russia

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Germany approves supply of APC of GDR era to Ukraine – media

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD