After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

All technological equipment and all control and monitoring systems for radiation indicators of Chornobyl nuclear power plant are operating normally, Energoatom has reported with reference to Director of Chornobyl nuclear power plant Valeriy Seyda.

"We cannot yet estimate the total losses. The occupiers took with them five of the 15 containers with equipment for repairs and spare parts necessary for Chornobyl nuclear power plant. What exactly was there, we cannot yet say," Seyda, who was quoted by Energoatom in its Telegram channel on Friday, said.

According to him, both the Shelter facility and the storage facilities for spent nuclear fuel from Chornobyl nuclear power plant are operating normally.

"Now there is not a single Russian on the territory of Chornobyl nuclear power plant. All of them left the plant and its territory on March 31 before 20:00, taking with them the National Guardsmen who had been held captive since the capture of Chornobyl nuclear power plant," the director of the station plant said.

As reported, the plant was captured from the first day of the war on February 24, after which Ukraine lost data from the radiation monitoring systems, but said that the movement of military equipment in large quantities raised radiation dust. Also, the blackout of fuel storage facilities due to shelling and damage to power lines was a threat not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe.