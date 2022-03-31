Facts

15:59 31.03.2022

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Italy may be among the countries-guarantors of the implementation of agreements between Ukraine and Russia, Head of the Italian government Mario Draghi has said on Thursday.

"Ukraine and Russia have requested that Italy be among guarantor of the implementation of an eventual peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow," he said during a press conference.

Speaking about a recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Draghi said that during the conversation"he expressed confidence that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is needed to solve key problems.

"Putin answered me that the time has not yet come for this," the Italian prime minister said. According to Draghi, the Russian leader explained to him that at this stage it is too early to talk about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

