18:34 30.03.2022

Chornobyl NPP connected to Belarus' power system – Exclusion Zone Agency

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) receives electricity from Belarus, Yevhen Kramarenko, head of the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management, has said.

"The station is connected to the grid. But at the expense of Belarus. There is no power supply on the territory of Chornobyl and other territories of the exclusion zone," he said on the air of the nationwide telethon on Wednesday.

According to Kramarenko, the station personnel, who a few days ago replaced those workers who remained at the station on the day of its capture on February 24 for almost 600 hours, maintains the station in a safe mode.

"We don't see any risks here," the Exclusion Zone Agency head said.

However, he drew attention to the fact that the nuclear waste disposal sites located on the territory of the zone are no less dangerous for the Chornobyl nuclear power plant itself.

"We do not know the level of radiation pollution at these sites," Kramarenko stressed.

In addition, he explained that the automatic system for monitoring radiation pollution is also not working, and the agency does not know what is happening in the area in terms of radiation pollution.

Kramarenko also noted that he did not meet with IAEA head Grossi during his visit to Ukraine, but for its part, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management repeatedly informed the agency about the situation at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, including the loss of monitoring of radiation indicators.

