09:34 30.03.2022

Death toll from rocket attack on Mykolaiv rises to 12, 33 injured – State Emergency Service

A total of 12 people have been killed and 33 more have been injured in a rocket attack on the administrative building of Mykolaiv Regional Administration on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

"The bodies of 12 people were unblocked at the site of destruction, 33 people have been injured. The State Emergency Service rescued 18 people from under the rubble, who were handed over to ambulance teams," the State Emergency Service said in a message posted on Facebook.

As reported, on March 29 at about 8:45 during the shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian invaders, one of the shells hit the nine-story administrative building of the regional administration. The central section of the building from the 9th to the 1st floor without subsequent burning has been destroyed. Earlier it was reported about nine dead and 28 injured.

Interfax-Ukraine
