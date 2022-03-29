Facts

15:50 29.03.2022

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

1 min read
An agreement between Russia and Ukraine will not be enough to lift British sanctions against Russia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"The prime minister said a ceasefire alone would not be cause for UK sanctions to be removed on Russia," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.

"He said the pressure on Putin must be increased both through further economic measures and providing military aid to ensure Russia changes course completely," the spokesman said.

These statements were made by the British prime minister at a meeting with ministers, according to the statements.

