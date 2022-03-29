Facts

09:36 29.03.2022

Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

1 min read
Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 144 children have been killed, more than 220 have been injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of March 29, 2022, some 144 children were killed, more than 220 were wounded. Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 68, Kharkiv region - 49, Donetsk region - 54, Chernihiv region - 38, Mykolaiv region - 30, Luhansk region - 28, Zaporizhia region - 22, Zhytomyr region - 15, Sumy region - 15, Kherson region - 25 and the city of Kyiv -16. Data on dead and wounded children in the city of Mariupol are also being established," the report says.

Tags: #children #killed #invasion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:03 28.03.2022
One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

09:16 28.03.2022
Some 143 children killed due armed aggression of Russia, another 216 injured – PGO

Some 143 children killed due armed aggression of Russia, another 216 injured – PGO

18:33 27.03.2022
Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

12:53 27.03.2022
Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

10:57 25.03.2022
About 300 people killed in Mariupol Drama Theater as result of bombing by Russian plane - City Council

About 300 people killed in Mariupol Drama Theater as result of bombing by Russian plane - City Council

09:26 25.03.2022
Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

20:59 24.03.2022
Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

16:35 24.03.2022
Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

10:39 24.03.2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine kills 128 children, injures over 170 - PGO

Russian invasion of Ukraine kills 128 children, injures over 170 - PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

If someone is afraid of Russia, they become responsible for this catastrophe - Zelensky

Erdogan hopes to arrange meeting between presidents of Russia, Ukraine after Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul

Occupiers pushed away from Kyiv – Zelensky

Russia's actions in Ukraine already deserve oil embargo – Zelensky

LATEST

Meeting of heads of delegations of Ukraine and Russia being held in Istanbul

Zelensky discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with Trudeau, thanks for readiness to consider extra macro-financial aid for Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down two rockets near Lviv - Defense Ministry

Between 350 and 400 people already die in Chernihiv – mayor

NBU urges to stop limiting hryvnia circulation, replacing it with rubles in Russia-occupied areas

More than 50 parishes transfer from UOC (MP) to OCU, more than 100 in process – OCU rep

UK Attorney General appoints adviser to consult Ukraine on war crimes committed during Russian-led war

USA plans to allocate $682 mln to Ukraine for 2023 – draft budget

Bloomberg suspends work in Russia, Belarus

Russia won't export gas without payment - Peskov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD