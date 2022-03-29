Since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 144 children die, more than 220 injured – PGO

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 144 children have been killed, more than 220 have been injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of March 29, 2022, some 144 children were killed, more than 220 were wounded. Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 68, Kharkiv region - 49, Donetsk region - 54, Chernihiv region - 38, Mykolaiv region - 30, Luhansk region - 28, Zaporizhia region - 22, Zhytomyr region - 15, Sumy region - 15, Kherson region - 25 and the city of Kyiv -16. Data on dead and wounded children in the city of Mariupol are also being established," the report says.