Facts

21:03 28.03.2022

One killed, two wounded over shelling in Liubotyn, Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

On March 28, units of the State Emergency Service during the day carried out field trips to extinguish fires caused by shelling of residential high-rise buildings, private, warehouse and other buildings that arose both in the city of Kharkiv and districts of the region.

"Today, the enemy inflicted the greatest shelling on residential areas of Kyiv district of Kharkiv, where six fires occurred, as well as on the private sector of the city of Liubotyn, Kharkiv region, where seven residential private buildings were burning at the same time," the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region press service said.

At one of the fires in Liubotyn, rescuers removed the body of a dead man (born in 1957) from under the rubble. Two more people (a man and a woman) were rescued. They were immediately taken to a local hospital.

In addition, today the rescue service units were involved in extinguishing two fires caused by shelling in Chuhuivsky district of the region.

Tags: #killed #shelling #kharkiv_region
