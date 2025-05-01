Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 01.05.2025

Volunteer Sternenko recovers from operation after assassination attempt

1 min read
Volunteer Sternenko recovers from operation after assassination attempt

Ukrainian volunteer Serhiy Sternenko, who was attacked on Thursday, May 1, underwent surgery successfully.

"The bullet went straight through. It didn't hit anything important. I'm trying to figure it all out. Thank you again to the SBU," Sternenko wrote in a Telegram channel.

As reported, Ukraine’s State Security Service (SBU) prevented the murder of Sternenko.

"Today, he was attacked with a firearm. Thanks to the professional and immediate actions of the SBU officers, the attacker was detained on the spot," the SBU said.

Tags: #surgery #sternenko

