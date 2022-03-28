Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

The city of Irpin (Kyiv region) has been liberated from Russian troops, Mayor Oleksandr Markushin said.

"Today we have good news, the city of Irpin has been liberated. Now a cleansing operation is underway," he said in a video message on the Telegram channel.

The mayor thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement officers for the liberation of the city.

At the same time, he stressed that the residents of the city are still not allowed to return to the cities, as it is dangerous.

"We are gaining a foothold on our borders, on new ones, and we will continue to go and liberate Bucha, Hostomel, Vorzel. We understand that there will be more attacks on our city, we will protect it. Irpin is Ukraine," he summed up.