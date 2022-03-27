Facts

20:38 27.03.2022

Criminal case opened on fact of bombing and shelling of settlements in Donetsk region - prosecutor's office

Over the past day, on March 26, Russian troops attacked a number of settlements in Donetsk region, as a result of which residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reports.

"On March 26, 2022, the towns of New York and Zalizne, Toretsk, the village of Maksymilianivka, and the town of Avdiyivka were subject to another enemy attacks with bombardments and shelling from rocket artillery systems. Many residential buildings and utility buildings, the property of a private industrial and commercial enterprise, equipment of an electrical substation were damaged," a report on the Facebook social network indicates.

In addition, on the same day, a 17-year-old girl was delivered to the city clinical hospital in Sloviansk, who received a mine-explosive injury, a broken arm and a lacerated chest wound during shelling of the town of Barvenkovo, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

"Information about other victims is currently being specified," the prosecutor's office noted.

An investigation has been launched into the fact of the shelling in six criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

