UKRAINE-CHILDREN-PROTECTION

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

KYIV. March 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine invited 23 countries to sign bilateral memorandums on protecting the rights of children from vulnerable categories.

"Today, an official proposal has been sent to 23 countries through diplomatic channels to conclude bilateral memorandums on protection of the rights of displaced children from vulnerable categories and a draft of the corresponding memorandum. The text of the draft memorandum was developed based on the results of bilateral and multilateral meetings of Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna with the heads of relevant ministries and institutions of social protection of the partner countries, as well as based on the results of the study of the proposals of the members of the coordinating headquarters for the protection of the rights of the child under martial law," the ministry's press service said.

In particular, the draft memorandum regulates the issues of protecting the rights and meeting the needs of children from vulnerable categories displaced to other countries, the procedure for maintaining consular records of such children, guaranteeing their return to Ukraine after the situation improves, preventing the adoption of Ukrainian children without the consent of Ukraine and the application of national legislation about adoption.

"The signing of the memorandums will take place in the near future. Thus, we will legally fix the agreements that we have reached with partner countries, and which are already in practice to protect the rights of children from vulnerable categories who have been moved to other countries," the message says.

It is noted that the proposal and the draft memorandum, in accordance with the preliminary agreements, were sent to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Great Britain and Turkey.