Facts

18:33 27.03.2022

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

2 min read
Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

UKRAINE-CHILDREN-PROTECTION

Social Policy Ministry invites 23 countries to sign bilateral memos on protecting rights of children from vulnerable categories

KYIV. March 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine invited 23 countries to sign bilateral memorandums on protecting the rights of children from vulnerable categories.

"Today, an official proposal has been sent to 23 countries through diplomatic channels to conclude bilateral memorandums on protection of the rights of displaced children from vulnerable categories and a draft of the corresponding memorandum. The text of the draft memorandum was developed based on the results of bilateral and multilateral meetings of Minister of Social Policy Maryna Lazebna with the heads of relevant ministries and institutions of social protection of the partner countries, as well as based on the results of the study of the proposals of the members of the coordinating headquarters for the protection of the rights of the child under martial law," the ministry's press service said.

In particular, the draft memorandum regulates the issues of protecting the rights and meeting the needs of children from vulnerable categories displaced to other countries, the procedure for maintaining consular records of such children, guaranteeing their return to Ukraine after the situation improves, preventing the adoption of Ukrainian children without the consent of Ukraine and the application of national legislation about adoption.

"The signing of the memorandums will take place in the near future. Thus, we will legally fix the agreements that we have reached with partner countries, and which are already in practice to protect the rights of children from vulnerable categories who have been moved to other countries," the message says.

It is noted that the proposal and the draft memorandum, in accordance with the preliminary agreements, were sent to Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Greece, Estonia, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Great Britain and Turkey.

Tags: #children #protection #protection_of_children_of_ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:53 27.03.2022
Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

09:26 25.03.2022
Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

Since start of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 135 children die – PGO

20:59 24.03.2022
Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

Since start of Russian full-scale invasion, 75 civilians die in Kyiv, incl 4 children – Klitschko

16:35 24.03.2022
Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

Invaders force 402,000 Ukrainians, including 84,000 children, to evacuate to Russia – Denisova

10:39 24.03.2022
Russian invasion of Ukraine kills 128 children, injures over 170 - PGO

Russian invasion of Ukraine kills 128 children, injures over 170 - PGO

09:50 24.03.2022
Three children hospitalized after playing with explosive object in Melitopol district of Zaporizhia region – State Emergency Service

Three children hospitalized after playing with explosive object in Melitopol district of Zaporizhia region – State Emergency Service

09:30 23.03.2022
Three civilians, two children killed in shelling of Rubizhne – Luhansk authorities

Three civilians, two children killed in shelling of Rubizhne – Luhansk authorities

09:18 22.03.2022
From beginning of Russia's full invasion in Ukraine, 117 children killed, over 155 wounded – PGO

From beginning of Russia's full invasion in Ukraine, 117 children killed, over 155 wounded – PGO

21:19 21.03.2022
Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

09:58 20.03.2022
Since start of full-scale aggression of Russia in Ukraine 115 children killed, over 140 injured – PGO

Since start of full-scale aggression of Russia in Ukraine 115 children killed, over 140 injured – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Peoples of the world who speak unanimously can stop war in Ukraine together - Zelensky

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held in Turkey on March 28-30 - Arakhamia

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

Rada profile committee opposes opening ICRC office in Rostov-on-Don

Criminal case opened on fact of bombing and shelling of settlements in Donetsk region - prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Russian invaders continue militarization of Chornobyl zone – AFU General Staff

Peoples of the world who speak unanimously can stop war in Ukraine together - Zelensky

More than 46,500 refugees arrive in Zaporizhia in 12 days - city council

Yermak: Russian attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty won't succee

Russian troops damage building of Neutron Source nuclear installation in Kharkiv – Nuclear Inspectorate

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held in Turkey on March 28-30 - Arakhamia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD