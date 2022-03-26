Another missile strike near Lviv – authorities

Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky has said that enemy troops launched another missile attack near Lviv on Saturday evening.

"Another strike near Lviv. 03/26/2022 at 18:55. Three more powerful explosions occurred. Air raid alert continues! Stay in shelters, remain calm. Do not distribute information, photos or videos before official announcements," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mayor of the city Andriy Sadovy also said on Facebook that "another missile strike has been inflicted, we are updating the information."