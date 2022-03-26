Facts

18:46 26.03.2022

Invaders forcibly take doctors, patients out of hospital in Mariupol – Mariupol City Council

1 min read

In the city of Mariupol, Russian invaders forcibly removed medical personnel and patients from city hospital No. 1, the Mariupol City Council has reported.

"According to eyewitnesses, the occupiers forcibly removed medical personnel, patients and other residents of Mariupol who were hiding from enemy shelling in the basements of a medical institution in an unknown direction," the Mariupol City Council said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

It is known that about 700 people were on the territory of the hospital, but the exact number of those taken away is unknown.

Tags: #mariupol
