Blinken: USA pledges continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security, economic needs

The United States will continue to support Ukraine's humanitarian, security and economic needs, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Secretary of Defense and I met with Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov today. We pledged continued support to meet Ukraine's humanitarian, security & economic needs as President Putin's full-scale invasion enters its second month," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Saturday.