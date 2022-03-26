Facts

10:27 26.03.2022

Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

Over fifty railway workers die since beginning of war - Ukrzaliznytsia

More than fifty railway workers died during the first month of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, the head of the board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn said.

"The first month of the war claimed the lives of 54 railway workers. Another 64 railway workers were injured, with varying degrees of severity," he wrote in his telegram channel.

Three more railway workers, according to Kamyshin, are held captive by Russian invaders.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia
