Facts

19:52 25.03.2022

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Vinnytsia, several structures damaged – Air Force Command

On Friday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Vinnytsia, as a result of which several structures were damaged.

"Today, March 25, around 4:30 p.m., the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of the Ukrainian Air Force Command in Vinnytsia. In total, the Russians fired six cruise missiles. Some of them were shot down by air defense. The rest hit several structures, causing significant damage to the infrastructure," the press service of the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

According to the report, the consequences of the missile attack are being specified at the moment.

Tags: #vinnytsia #air_force_commander #vinnytsia_region
