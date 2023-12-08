Hepatitis A outbreak liquidated in Vinnytsia region

An outbreak of the hepatitis A disease in Vinnytsia region has been liquidated, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin has said.

"The active phase of viral hepatitis A outbreak in Vinnytsia region is over," he said on Facebook on Friday.

At the same time, Kuzin said that "single cases might be recorded within the next few months, taking into account the fact that hepatitis A is a disease with a rather long incubation period."

According to the Chief Sanitary Doctor, from October 16 until December 7, some 333 cases of the disease were confirmed: 30 patients are receiving treatment and 267 have been discharged from hospital.

"Currently, medics detect 'secondary' cases among relatives and friends of the patients who refused from free vaccination," Kuzin said.

Experts say that the reasons for the outbreak include asymptomatic course of the disease in market and food production workers, as well as poor disinfection of water supply pipelines.