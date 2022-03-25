Facts

Plane carrying Duda made emergency landing in Warsaw, he flies to Rzeszów to meet with Biden on another – media

The plane carrying Polish President Andrzej Duda on board after taking off from Warsaw Chopin Airport was forced to return due to a malfunction, after which the head of state flew to Rzeszów, where he was to meet with U.S. President Joseph Biden, on another plane, according to the website of the Polish radio station TVP24 on Friday.

"The plane was forced to return, landed safely [in Warsaw] at 13.40," spokesperson of Chopin airport Piotr Rudzki said, without naming the reasons for the forced return of the plane.

