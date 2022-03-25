Facts

14:22 25.03.2022

Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

The Russian occupation troops continue their attempts to build up a grouping and blockade Chernihiv, without stopping the shelling of the city's infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense reports in operational information as of 12.00 Friday.

"Aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles continues. In order to reduce resistance from the civilian population, leaflets were distributed by the enemy," the report says.

The enemy is also trying to hold positions on the approaches to Sumy and Kharkiv and continues to use aircraft and artillery to destroy residential areas of cities. The Russian invaders continue to use artillery and aviation fire on the infrastructure of peaceful cities in Donetsk direction.

Near the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, the invaders attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops from the south, near Kamianka, and were stopped near Tykhotske. There is an destruction of the wedged enemy.

The advance of the invaders in the direction of the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, did not give success, the invaders were immediately stopped, went on the defensive and are trying to gain a foothold in their positions, the Ministry of Defense reports.

In Volyn direction, the enemy did not take active actions, however, the likelihood of involving the armed forces of Belarus in aggression against Ukraine is assessed as high. In Polissia, the enemy also did not carry out offensive operations, but fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Nova Buda, Nalyvaykivka, Ozerschyna. A field camp of the group of troops of the Eastern Military District has been deployed in Chornobyl area.

In the Tauride direction, in the temporarily occupied territories, preparations for the establishment of occupation authorities continue, in particular, by the forces of the National Guard units.

The occupiers are building up the ship fleet in the Sea of Azov. A small minesweeper "Valentyn Pikul", a missile boat "Naberezhnye Chelny" and two landing craft were recorded to pass through the Kerch Strait in the northern direction, the report says.

MORE ABOUT

12:19 25.03.2022
Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

Invaders fire at polyclinic in Kharkiv, four people killed - regional administration head

17:55 24.03.2022
Some 67% of Belarusians against shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops from territory of Belarus - study by Chatham House

Some 67% of Belarusians against shelling of Ukraine by Russian troops from territory of Belarus - study by Chatham House

17:32 24.03.2022
As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

18:53 23.03.2022
Enemy troops fire at mall's parking lot in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one killed, two wounded

Enemy troops fire at mall's parking lot in Podilsky district of Kyiv, one killed, two wounded

11:02 23.03.2022
Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times over the past 24 hours

Russian forces shell Kharkiv 32 times over the past 24 hours

09:24 23.03.2022
Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

Buildings in Svyiatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky districts in Kyiv damaged in shelling, 4 people wounded – Kyiv authorities

11:40 22.03.2022
Three men killed, one woman hospitalized as result of shelling on March 21 in Mykolaiv region – Emergency Service

Three men killed, one woman hospitalized as result of shelling on March 21 in Mykolaiv region – Emergency Service

19:28 21.03.2022
Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

13:47 20.03.2022
Occupiers hit nursing home from tank in Kreminna in Luhansk region on March 11, 56 people killed – authorities

Occupiers hit nursing home from tank in Kreminna in Luhansk region on March 11, 56 people killed – authorities

11:25 20.03.2022
Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

Three people killed, two of them children, two more injured in shelling of Rubizhne over past day – police

Interfax-Ukraine
