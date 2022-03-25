Russian invaders continue shelling Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, cities of Donbas, try to break through defenses of Izium - Defense Ministry

The Russian occupation troops continue their attempts to build up a grouping and blockade Chernihiv, without stopping the shelling of the city's infrastructure, the Ministry of Defense reports in operational information as of 12.00 Friday.

"Aerial reconnaissance using unmanned aerial vehicles continues. In order to reduce resistance from the civilian population, leaflets were distributed by the enemy," the report says.

The enemy is also trying to hold positions on the approaches to Sumy and Kharkiv and continues to use aircraft and artillery to destroy residential areas of cities. The Russian invaders continue to use artillery and aviation fire on the infrastructure of peaceful cities in Donetsk direction.

Near the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, the invaders attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops from the south, near Kamianka, and were stopped near Tykhotske. There is an destruction of the wedged enemy.

The advance of the invaders in the direction of the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, did not give success, the invaders were immediately stopped, went on the defensive and are trying to gain a foothold in their positions, the Ministry of Defense reports.

In Volyn direction, the enemy did not take active actions, however, the likelihood of involving the armed forces of Belarus in aggression against Ukraine is assessed as high. In Polissia, the enemy also did not carry out offensive operations, but fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Nova Buda, Nalyvaykivka, Ozerschyna. A field camp of the group of troops of the Eastern Military District has been deployed in Chornobyl area.

In the Tauride direction, in the temporarily occupied territories, preparations for the establishment of occupation authorities continue, in particular, by the forces of the National Guard units.

The occupiers are building up the ship fleet in the Sea of Azov. A small minesweeper "Valentyn Pikul", a missile boat "Naberezhnye Chelny" and two landing craft were recorded to pass through the Kerch Strait in the northern direction, the report says.