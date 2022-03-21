Fifth package of sanctions against Russia to contain additional list of persons involved in aggression, war crimes – Kuleba

The fifth package of sanctions against Russia will contain an additional list of persons involved in aggression and war crimes, and also provides for certain economic sanctions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The fifth package is indeed being prepared. True, there are states that urge not to rush to adopt it. We are actively working with these states, explaining to them that this is an unacceptable position. I am convinced that the fifth package will be, it will contain an additional list of persons who involved in Russian aggression, in the commission of war crimes and which will be subject to sanctions. And it also provides for certain economic sanctions," Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

However, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that due to the unconstructive position of individual states, the fifth package would not include an embargo on the supply of Russian oil and gas to the EU market.

"However, there will be other economic things that are now being finalized. And we will definitely squeeze this fifth package too. Finally, we will also squeeze gas with oil, but it will just take additional time," Kuleba said.